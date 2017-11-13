Accessibility links

Air Pollution In New Delhi Forced Airlines To Ground Planes, Factories And Schools To Close NPR's Elise Hu speaks with Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director at the Center for Science and Environment in New Delhi. She talks about how the air pollution is so bad, United Airlines had to cancel flights over the weekend, factories had to be shut down and schools had to close at one point.
