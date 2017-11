Haitian President Says Infamous National Army Should Be Reinstated As U.N. Leaves The Haitian police must now take over the duties of securing the nation now that U.N. peacekeepers have left. And Haiti's President says the United Nations' withdrawal is a perfect time to reinstate the once infamous national army a move that has sparked concerns.

