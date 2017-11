Famed Gossip Columnist, Liz Smith Dies At 94 The famed New York gossip columnist Liz Smith has died at 94. Her decades long column in the New York Daily News gave people a look into the lives of the rich and famous and powerful.

Famed Gossip Columnist, Liz Smith Dies At 94