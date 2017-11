Trans Singer Performs For His Mother While On Tour With Gay Men's Chorus The last time Joyce Arterberry heard her grown son sing, was when he was living as a little girl. Her son, Tom Kennard, is a transgender man who is part of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus on tour in the South.

The last time Joyce Arterberry heard her grown son sing, was when he was living as a little girl. Her son, Tom Kennard, is a transgender man who is part of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus on tour in the South.