Watch Live: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee Sessions faces lawmakers about his oversight of the Justice Department and expected likely to field many questions about Russian election interference and the Trump campaign's contacts with Russians.
PBS Newshour via YouTube

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is back on Capitol Hill Tuesday for an oversight hearing by the House Judiciary Committee. But a lot of talk about Russia is expected.

For Attorney General Sessions, Hill Testimony Presents Risk And Opportunity

It may not be quite the grilling he has had in the past, though, as this committee is led by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who has been reluctant to criticize Sessions and is also among the lawmakers who want to investigate Hillary Clinton more than the Trump campaign. That won't stop Democrats from asking their own questions, though.

