Comedian Iliza Shlesinger on 'Girl Logic' Iliza Shlesinger's (@iliza) new book, "Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity," is her take on how women think. She and Sam talk about the book, her dog, Blanche; the party goblin in us all, growing up in Texas, getting her start in comedy, and publishing her book with what was formerly Weinstein Press. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.