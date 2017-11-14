Beginning Surfer Escapes Jaw Of A 10-Foot Shark

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Charlie Fry was learning to surf in Australia when he felt a heavy bump in his side. He thought it was a friend, but he turned to see, instead, a 10-foot shark. Fry had to think fast. He recalled a famous incident when a pro surfer punched a shark in the nose, so Fry did the same. He escaped with minor injuries, scrambled onto his board and managed to catch a wave in towards shore. Never was a novice surfer so motivated to get up. It's MORNING EDITION.

