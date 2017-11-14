Accessibility links

A.G. Sessions Considering Another Special Counsel To Look Into Clinton Foundation Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he's considering appointing a second special counsel. This one would look into the 2010 sale of a Canadian mining company to a Russian mining company and the potential connections between that deal and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
