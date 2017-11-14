Accessibility links

Congress Continues To Address Its Sexual Harassment Issues The House and Senate are moving swiftly towards mandating previously optional sexual harassment training. The Senate approved the change last week, without a single objection. In the House on Tuesday, lawmakers held a hearing to consider even more far-reaching changes to shake up what many female lawmakers say is a culture that encourages silence.
