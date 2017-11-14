Non-Profit Has Tracked 33,000 Lives Lost In 24 Years As People Try To Cross Into E.U. For the past 24 years, a non-profit network of volunteers have been tracking refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants who have lost their lives trying to cross the borders of the European Union. This year, their list reached 33,000 people. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with the founder and director of the network, Geert Ates about his work and mission.