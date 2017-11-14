Senate Foreign Relations Committee Examines President's Ability To Order A Nuclear Strike For the first time in more than four decades, a Congressional committee, on Tuesday, examined an exclusive power held by the U.S. president that has no institutional checks: the sole authority to order a nuclear strike. North Korea's drive for a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. and President Trump's bellicose rhetoric toward Pyongyang have prompted some lawmakers to call for reconsidering a system that allows one person to start a nuclear war.