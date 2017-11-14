Accessibility links

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Examines President's Ability To Order A Nuclear Strike For the first time in more than four decades, a Congressional committee, on Tuesday, examined an exclusive power held by the U.S. president that has no institutional checks: the sole authority to order a nuclear strike. North Korea's drive for a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. and President Trump's bellicose rhetoric toward Pyongyang have prompted some lawmakers to call for reconsidering a system that allows one person to start a nuclear war.
NPR logo

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Examines President's Ability To Order A Nuclear Strike

Listen · 3:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/564163407/564163436" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Examines President's Ability To Order A Nuclear Strike

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Examines President's Ability To Order A Nuclear Strike

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Examines President's Ability To Order A Nuclear Strike

Listen · 3:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/564163407/564163436" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

For the first time in more than four decades, a Congressional committee, on Tuesday, examined an exclusive power held by the U.S. president that has no institutional checks: the sole authority to order a nuclear strike. North Korea's drive for a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. and President Trump's bellicose rhetoric toward Pyongyang have prompted some lawmakers to call for reconsidering a system that allows one person to start a nuclear war.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It