After Avoiding The Country For Decades, Tourists Are Now Flocking To Northern Ireland For decades, Northern Ireland was synonymous with violence from the conflict known as the "Troubles." In recent years, though, it's enjoyed a tourism renaissance due to a state-of-the-art museum devoted to the Titanic, which was built in Belfast, and the popularity of HBO's Game of Thrones series — which is shot along the coast north of the city.
