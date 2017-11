Scrabble Champion Banned From Professional Competition After Accusations Of Cheating Allan Simmons has been accused of cheating in a professional Scrabble Championship in June. The former British Scrabble champion has now been banned from professional competition after he was found to have peeked at the tiles he was drawing.

Scrabble Champion Banned From Professional Competition After Accusations Of Cheating Strange News Scrabble Champion Banned From Professional Competition After Accusations Of Cheating Scrabble Champion Banned From Professional Competition After Accusations Of Cheating Audio will be available later today. Allan Simmons has been accused of cheating in a professional Scrabble Championship in June. The former British Scrabble champion has now been banned from professional competition after he was found to have peeked at the tiles he was drawing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor