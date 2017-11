Italy Misses World Cup Qualifier For First Time Since 1958 After a loss to Sweden Monday night, Italy will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who played in his last international game, was in tears and La Gazzetta Dello Sport said for "Italy, this is the Apocalypse."

