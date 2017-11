Zimbabwe's Army Takes Control Of The Country Zimbabwe's army said Wednesday that is has seized control in what is being described as a "bloodless transition," apparently pushing out longtime strongman Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's Army Takes Control Of The Country Africa Zimbabwe's Army Takes Control Of The Country Zimbabwe's Army Takes Control Of The Country Audio will be available later today. Zimbabwe's army said Wednesday that is has seized control in what is being described as a "bloodless transition," apparently pushing out longtime strongman Robert Mugabe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor