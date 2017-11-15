Introducing Ferry McFerryface

A new ferry in Sydney, Australia will be called Ferry McFerryface, based on a survey asking locals to name the boat.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

When the British Science Ministry invited the public to help name a new research ship, Boaty McBoatface won an Internet poll.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And that name inspired imitators around the world. Sweden now has Trainy McTrainface. Australia has Horsey McHorseface.

MARTIN: In Australia, the Government of New South Wales ran yet another online poll to name Sydney Harbor's new ferry. Boaty McBoatface won again.

INSKEEP: OK. So this is actually getting old. We've come back to the same name again. But since the name was taken, authorities went with the second choice.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Please welcome Ferry McFerryface.

MARTIN: Ferry McFerryface. Andrew Constance, the transport minister, is all for it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW CONSTANCE: Ferry McFerryface. Look, it's going to be great for kids, great for grandparents to go down there and get selfies with their littlies (ph).

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Littlies. Paul Garrett of the shipworkers union does not appreciate the humor, though.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PAUL GARRETT: The Transport Ministry demonstrated to me that he treats public transport as a joke. Just wondering why Sydney Harbor has to suffer a secondhand joke from the U.K.

MARTIN: We do not know if the name is going to stick.

INSKEEP: But we will bring you updates right here on Morning McMorningface.

MARTIN: Did you just say that?

INSKEEP: I did.

MARTIN: That's awful.

INSKEEP: Yeah, but desperate times call for desperate measures, Rachel.

MARTIN: I am not that desperate.

