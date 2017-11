British Researchers Say Russia May Have Tried To Influence Brexit Vote Researchers and analysts in the United Kingdom say Russia used thousands of Twitter accounts to try to divide British society before and after the vote on whether the U.K. should leave the European Union. They say Russian accounts sent out tens of thousands of tweets both for and against the U.K. staying in the E.U.

