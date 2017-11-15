Accessibility links

Head Of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau To Step Down Richard Cordray, the head of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is stepping down at the end of the month. The bureau was created in the wake of the financial crisis and has recovered $12 billion from financial firms on behalf of consumers, but Republicans have fought Cordray and the bureau, claiming its very existence is illegal and that it has harmed consumers by stifling lending.
NPR logo Head Of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau To Step Down

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Head Of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau To Step Down

Head Of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau To Step Down

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Richard Cordray, the head of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is stepping down at the end of the month. The bureau was created in the wake of the financial crisis and has recovered $12 billion from financial firms on behalf of consumers, but Republicans have fought Cordray and the bureau, claiming its very existence is illegal and that it has harmed consumers by stifling lending.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It