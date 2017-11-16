Congress Considering Concealed Carry Reciprocity Law
Audio will be available later today.
Congress is considering a bill that would allow a person with a concealed carry permit in one state to legally carry the gun in another state, even if that state has stricter requirements for getting a permit. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Daniel Webster, the director of Johns Hopkins' Center for Gun Policy and Research, about the potential effects of a federal concealed carry reciprocity law.