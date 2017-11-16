Accessibility links

Congress Considering Concealed Carry Reciprocity Law Congress is considering a bill that would allow a person with a concealed carry permit in one state to legally carry the gun in another state, even if that state has stricter requirements for getting a permit. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Daniel Webster, the director of Johns Hopkins' Center for Gun Policy and Research, about the potential effects of a federal concealed carry reciprocity law.
NPR logo Congress Considering Concealed Carry Reciprocity Law

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Congress Considering Concealed Carry Reciprocity Law

Congress Considering Concealed Carry Reciprocity Law

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Congress is considering a bill that would allow a person with a concealed carry permit in one state to legally carry the gun in another state, even if that state has stricter requirements for getting a permit. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Daniel Webster, the director of Johns Hopkins' Center for Gun Policy and Research, about the potential effects of a federal concealed carry reciprocity law.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It