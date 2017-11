After The Military Seized Control, What's Next For Zimbabwe? Regional African envoys are in Zimbabwe to mediate President Robert Mugabe's transition from power. Mugabe is an independence fighter who is the only leader the southern African nation has ever known. He remains under house arrest.

After The Military Seized Control, What's Next For Zimbabwe? Africa After The Military Seized Control, What's Next For Zimbabwe? After The Military Seized Control, What's Next For Zimbabwe? Audio will be available later today. Regional African envoys are in Zimbabwe to mediate President Robert Mugabe's transition from power. Mugabe is an independence fighter who is the only leader the southern African nation has ever known. He remains under house arrest. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor