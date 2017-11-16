Why Google Home Has Hard Time Recognizing The Smash Hit 'Despacito' The Latin Grammy nominated song "Despacito" is a smash hit on YouTube. But if you ask Google's personal assistant to play "Despacito" it can't understand the command. Even though YouTube is part of Google. It's a learning moment about artificial intelligence, how natural language processing works and why machines still struggle with translation and foreign accents.

