Minnesota Sen. Al Franken Faces Sexual Assault Allegations From L.A. Radio Host Leeann Tweeden, a radio host in Los Angeles, alleges that Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., sexually assaulted her by forcibly kissing her and later groping her while she slept. The incident took place during a United Service Organization trip in 2006. Franken who was not yet a senator at the time issued an apology statement.
