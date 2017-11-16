Minnesota Sen. Al Franken Faces Sexual Assault Allegations From L.A. Radio Host Leeann Tweeden, a radio host in Los Angeles, alleges that Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., sexually assaulted her by forcibly kissing her and later groping her while she slept. The incident took place during a United Service Organization trip in 2006. Franken who was not yet a senator at the time issued an apology statement.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken Faces Sexual Assault Allegations From L.A. Radio Host National Minnesota Sen. Al Franken Faces Sexual Assault Allegations From L.A. Radio Host Minnesota Sen. Al Franken Faces Sexual Assault Allegations From L.A. Radio Host Audio will be available later today. Leeann Tweeden, a radio host in Los Angeles, alleges that Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., sexually assaulted her by forcibly kissing her and later groping her while she slept. The incident took place during a United Service Organization trip in 2006. Franken who was not yet a senator at the time issued an apology statement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor