Accessibility links

Mileha Soneji: Can Simple Innovations Improve The Lives of Parkinson's Patients? When designer Mileha Soneji's uncle got Parkinson's, his quality of life deteriorated rapidly. Mileha couldn't cure her uncle's disease, so she designed simple ways to improve his everyday life.
NPR logo

Mileha Soneji: Can Simple Innovations Improve The Lives of Parkinson's Patients?

Listen · 12:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/564578645/564639446" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Mileha Soneji: Can Simple Innovations Improve The Lives of Parkinson's Patients?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Mileha Soneji: Can Simple Innovations Improve The Lives of Parkinson's Patients?

Mileha Soneji: Can Simple Innovations Improve The Lives of Parkinson's Patients?

Listen · 12:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/564578645/564639446" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simple Solutions

About Mileha Soneji's TED Talk

When designer Mileha Soneji's uncle got Parkinson's, his quality of life deteriorated rapidly. Mileha couldn't cure her uncle's disease, so she designed simple ways to improve his everyday life.

About Mileha Soneji

Mileha Soneji is a strategic product designer from Pune, India. She studied design at MIT and earned a master's degree in strategic product design from Delft University in the Netherlands.

Her experience working as a designer in India and the Netherlands has taught her the importance of thorough research to find innovations that will best serve the user.

Her work includes designs for people with disabilities, from the No Spill Cup to a staircase illusion that helps Parkinson's patients walk more easily.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.