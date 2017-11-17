Accessibility links

Myriam Sidibe: Would Fewer Children Die of Disease If They Just Washed Their Hands? Washing your hands with soap stops the spread of many lethal diseases. Yet most people don't wash their hands, even after using the bathroom. Dr. Myriam Sidibe wants to reverse this disturbing trend.
Myriam Sidibe: Would Fewer Children Die of Disease If They Just Washed Their Hands?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simple Solutions

About Myriam Sidibe's TED Talk

Washing your hands with soap stops the spread of many lethal diseases. Yet most people don't wash their hands, even after using the bathroom. Dr. Myriam Sidibe wants to reverse this disturbing trend.

About Myriam Sidibe

Myriam Sidibe spent many years researching handwashing with soap while she got her PhD in public health. Now, as the Hygiene and Nutrition Social Mission Director for Unilever Africa, Sidibe studies the most effective ways to get children to wash their hands with soap.

Sidibe is one of the driving forces behind the creation of Global Handwashing Day.

