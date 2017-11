Tourists Can Now Experience Northern Ireland's Violent Political History One remarkable tour in Belfast is a walk along the walls that still divide Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods, guided by former paramilitary soldiers who fought on either side of the conflict.

Tourists Can Now Experience Northern Ireland's Violent Political History Europe Tourists Can Now Experience Northern Ireland's Violent Political History Tourists Can Now Experience Northern Ireland's Violent Political History Audio will be available later today. One remarkable tour in Belfast is a walk along the walls that still divide Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods, guided by former paramilitary soldiers who fought on either side of the conflict. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor