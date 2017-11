Tourists Are Returning To the U.S. Virgin Islands As Recovery Is Still Happening NPR's Elise Hu speaks with Kenneth Mapp, governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands after they welcomed back the first cruise ships since Hurricanes Irma and Maria tore through. Tourists are coming back, but there are other parts where recovery efforts are still moving slowly.

Tourists Are Returning To the U.S. Virgin Islands As Recovery Is Still Happening National Tourists Are Returning To the U.S. Virgin Islands As Recovery Is Still Happening Tourists Are Returning To the U.S. Virgin Islands As Recovery Is Still Happening Audio will be available later today. NPR's Elise Hu speaks with Kenneth Mapp, governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands after they welcomed back the first cruise ships since Hurricanes Irma and Maria tore through. Tourists are coming back, but there are other parts where recovery efforts are still moving slowly. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor