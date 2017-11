Economist Takes Deep Dive Into The Effects Of Slashing Corporate Taxes There are significant differences between the Senate and House versions of the tax overhaul. NPR's Elise Hu talks with economist Kimberly Clausing about how both plans would offer a very large tax cut for corporations and that cut would be permanent, and what that would mean.

There are significant differences between the Senate and House versions of the tax overhaul. NPR's Elise Hu talks with economist Kimberly Clausing about how both plans would offer a very large tax cut for corporations and that cut would be permanent, and what that would mean.