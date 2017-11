FCC Rule Rollback Makes It Easier To Buy And Sell Media Outlets On Thursday, The FCC rolled back rules meant to prevent single media companies from dominating the news in local markets. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Professor Lewis Friedland of the University of Wisconsin-Madison about what that could mean for cities and towns across the country.

