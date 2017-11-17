Accessibility links

A Re-Evaluation Of Bill Clinton's Behavior After The Harvey Weinstein Scandal In the post-Weinstein era, today's progressives and feminists are re-evaluating former President Bill Clinton's behavior and coming to different conclusions than their older counterparts did in the late 90s. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Ezra Klein, editor of Vox, about what's being said, and about his take on Clinton's past.
