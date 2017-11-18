Accessibility links

Not My Job: 'Simpsons' Artist Liz Climo Gets Quizzed On Jessica Simpson Known also for her children's books full of cute cartoon animals, the illustrator attempts to answer questions about the pop star.
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Liz Climo
Emma Goo/Courtesy of the artist
Liz Climo
Emma Goo/Courtesy of the artist

By day, Liz Climo works on the animated TV show The Simpsons, where she's a character artist and storyboard revisionist. Off the clock, she draws comics of cute animals with human aspirations — some of which have been gathered into children's books. Her latest is called Rory The Dinosaur Needs A Christmas Tree.

Given all the time she's spent illustrating members of the Simpson family, we thought we'd ask her about Jessica Simpson — the pop star.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

