Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. John.

JOHN HODGMAN: That's me.

SAGAL: That is. An innovation in audio books this week - Audible introduced a new feature that will allow fans of romance novels to do what as they enjoy them - to increase their enjoyment?

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: Be careful. You don't want to have to resign from the panel.

HODGMAN: I know. That's - you've put me in an impossible position - as if this were a romance novel.

SAGAL: I know. That usually happens around chapter 16. So...

(LAUGHTER)

HODGMAN: They're...

SAGAL: In fact, that's kind of the point.

HODGMAN: Oh, skip to the hugging and kissing.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly. Skip to the naughty parts, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It's called - this feature, which is part of a suite of features - it's called "Take Me To The Good Part" - skips all the boring bits.

HODGMAN: Sure.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Can we have that in life?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Wow, yeah.

HODGMAN: I thought romance novels were supposed to be for women - not for men who just want to skip to...

ROCCA: Speak for yourself.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know. I mean, it is weird.

(LAUGHTER)

HODGMAN: But - well, let me put it a different way.

POUNDSTONE: So they don't want to build the relationship or dialogue. They just want to go to, like, (groaning).

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: That would be like listening to a show just called TELL ME.

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Not WAIT WAIT

ROCCA: Right? The WAIT WAIT is what makes it so special.

HODGMAN: Yes, that...

ROCCA: It's like the anticipation of what are we going to say about...

HODGMAN: That's what I've always told myself about sex. And someday when I have it, it'll be worth it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE GOOD STUFF")

THE B-52S: All right.

SAGAL: Coming up, it's a condo conundrum in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.