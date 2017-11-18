Prediction

Our panelists predict, after the Scrabble outrage, what will be the next big cheating scandal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict after the Scrabble outrage what will be the next big cheating scandal to come to light.

Now, panel, what will be the next big cheating scandal? Mr. Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: John Hodgman will be arrested for cheating in "Words With Friends."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: It's going to happen here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. I'm going to get every answer right in the entire show, which means there would have to be cheating.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And John Hodgman.

JOHN HODGMAN: It will be revealed that two-thirds of all "Dancing With The Stars'" contestants are secret "Property Brothers" all in disguise. Ringers for King Drew.

BILL KURTIS: Well if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Paula Poundstone and our new friend John Hodgman. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

