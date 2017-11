The Texas Coast, After Harvey NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mayor Jimmy Kendrick of Fulton, Texas, about the recovery efforts in his small coastal town after being devastated by Hurricane Harvey more than two months ago.

The Texas Coast, After Harvey National The Texas Coast, After Harvey The Texas Coast, After Harvey Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mayor Jimmy Kendrick of Fulton, Texas, about the recovery efforts in his small coastal town after being devastated by Hurricane Harvey more than two months ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor