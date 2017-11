The Nonhuman Rights Project Advocates For Zoo Animals Scott Simon talks with Steven Wise of the Nonhuman Rights Project, a legal advocacy group for animals. They're arguing in Connecticut Superior Court that three zoo elephants are legal persons.

The Nonhuman Rights Project Advocates For Zoo Animals

Scott Simon talks with Steven Wise of the Nonhuman Rights Project, a legal advocacy group for animals. They're arguing in Connecticut Superior Court that three zoo elephants are legal persons.