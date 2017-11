Arms Merchants Go To The Pentagon Former executives from some of the country's biggest military equipment companies are occupying top slots at the Pentagon, their biggest customer. But there's bipartisan pushback.

Arms Merchants Go To The Pentagon Business Arms Merchants Go To The Pentagon Arms Merchants Go To The Pentagon Audio will be available later today. Former executives from some of the country's biggest military equipment companies are occupying top slots at the Pentagon, their biggest customer. But there's bipartisan pushback. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor