Mugabe Appears Defiant In Sunday's Televised Address Africa Mugabe Appears Defiant In Sunday's Televised Address Mugabe Appears Defiant In Sunday's Televised Address Audio will be available later today. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe vowed to keep leading the country, despite being removed from the leadership of the ruling party. Rachel Martin talks to journalist Jeffrey Barbee.