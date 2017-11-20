Trump To Designate North Korea As A State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Accessibility links

President Trump appears with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a cabinet meeting on Monday, where he announced North Korea would again be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism. Evan Vucci /AP hide caption

The Trump administration is putting North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. President Trump told reporters on Monday that the Treasury Department will officially announce additional sanctions on the North Korean regime on Tuesday.

North Korea had previously been designated a state sponsor of terrorism, but that was removed by the Bush administration in 2008 when the country pledged to dismantle its nuclear program. Its development of nuclear weapons and missile technology has advanced in recent years.

