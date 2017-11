Zimbabwe Is In A Stalemate After Military Takeover Zimbabwe is at a watershed moment — a slow-motion process to oust Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the nation has known. But will the 75-year-old war veteran, who is known as the Crocodile and is slated to succeed Mugabe bring change to the impoverished nation?

Zimbabwe is at a watershed moment — a slow-motion process to oust Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the nation has known. But will the 75-year-old war veteran, who is known as the Crocodile and is slated to succeed Mugabe bring change to the impoverished nation?