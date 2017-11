Kenya's Supreme Court Upholds Presidential Election Results Kenya's supreme court dismissed challenges to last month's rerun of the presidential election, meaning incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in as president for a second term. This prompted a violent reaction from opposition supporters.

