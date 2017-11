The Keystone XL Oil Pipeline Is One Step Closer To Construction The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted to approve a route for the pipeline, giving TransCanada the permission it needs to build. But there are still big obstacles ahead, both economic and challenges from environmentalists and landowners.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted to approve a route for the pipeline, giving TransCanada the permission it needs to build. But there are still big obstacles ahead, both economic and challenges from environmentalists and landowners.