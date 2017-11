Beloved Singer And Songwriter Mel Tillis Dies At 85 Fans and fellow musicians are mourning the death of entertainer Mel Tillis. Tillis died yesterday after a long illness at the age of 85. He had three dozen Top Ten country hits of his own and wrote dozens more for others, including a monster hit for Kenny Rogers and the First Edition: "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town."

