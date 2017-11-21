WATCH LIVE: President Trump Pardons His First Turkey

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Yes, this White House tradition is happening again. The president will pardon a pair of turkeys Tuesday.

They have punny names again — "Wishbone" and "Drumstick."

And the White House even continued what's become an annual Twitter survey on which bird should stand for the ceremonial pardoning. (With more than 40,000 votes in, Drumstick "won", 60 to 40 percent.)

But things on Twitter took a turn (as they often do). The replies, some of which are not appropriate for polite company, were sharp.

This event has a long history with lots of myths and misconceptions. President Bill Clinton once claimed Harry Truman was the first to pardon a turkey. But that wasn't true.

Truman was the first to receive a turkey from the National Turkey Federation in 1947, but the Truman Presidential Library says Truman ate those turkeys.

In fact, that was always the point. This idea of "pardoning" them is a relatively new phenomenon, one that began when Ronald Reagan was trying to deflect a question about possibly pardoning two key figures in the Iran-Contra scandal 30 years ago.