Closing Arguments Heard In Kate Steinle Murder Trial NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with KQED's Alex Emslie about closing arguments in the trial of an undocumented immigrant charged in the death of Kate Steinle in San Francisco. Her death reignited an angry debate over so-called sanctuary city policies.

Closing Arguments Heard In Kate Steinle Murder Trial National Closing Arguments Heard In Kate Steinle Murder Trial Closing Arguments Heard In Kate Steinle Murder Trial Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with KQED's Alex Emslie about closing arguments in the trial of an undocumented immigrant charged in the death of Kate Steinle in San Francisco. Her death reignited an angry debate over so-called sanctuary city policies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor