Study Finds Republican Tax Bills Directly Benefit Businesses, Not The Middle Class In an effort to sell their tax plan, Republicans in both House and Senate have touted the benefits for the middle class. But a close review of the plans reveals that such claims are misleading.

Study Finds Republican Tax Bills Directly Benefit Businesses, Not The Middle Class