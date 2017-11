Search For Missing Argentinean Submarine And Crew Continues An Argentinean submarine carrying 44 crew members reported an electrical problem when it last was heard from a week ago. A massive search for the vessel is underway. But while there's enough food to last 90 days, the oxygen supply is only enough for one week when the vessel is submerged.

Search For Missing Argentinean Submarine And Crew Continues