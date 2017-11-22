Accessibility links

Paul Winter's 37th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration The saxophonist and several international guests celebrate the year's longest night with music, dance and theater.
A Paul Winter Solstice Concert 2017

NPR's Holiday Favorites

This year's Paul Winter Solstice celebration took place at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Dec. 14-16. Courtesy of Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration hide caption

This year's Paul Winter Solstice celebration took place at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Dec. 14-16.

Keyboardist Gary Brooker is featured in this year's celebration. Carsten Andersen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Keyboardist Gary Brooker is featured in this year's celebration.

Since 1980, saxophonist Paul Winter has brought musicians from around the world together for his Winter Solstice Celebration, a festive performance marking the passing of the longest night and the return of the sun. The annual concert draws thousands of visitors to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan. Winter's soprano sax echoes throughout the world's largest Gothic cathedral, leading a spectacle of music, dance and theater. As he has since its inception, WNYC's John Schaefer hosts NPR's broadcast.

Brazilian vocalist Fabiana Cozza is one of several international guests. Marina Decourt/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Brazilian vocalist Fabiana Cozza is one of several international guests.

Drummers, singers and players from all continents participate in one of New York's largest holiday events. As always, Winter is backed by the Paul Winter Consort, which is celebrating its 50th year. The saxophonist formed the group in 1967 after a U.S. State Department-sponsored tour of Latin America sparked a lifelong fascination with world music.

Oboist Paul McCandless joins the consort in this broadcast. Bryn Forbes/Courtesy of Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration hide caption

Oboist Paul McCandless joins the consort in this broadcast.

Joining the Consort in this broadcast are the stunning Brazilian vocalist Fabiana Cozza; Renato Braz, a musician and songwriter whose calm, high tenor embodies saudade, that uniquely Brazilian sense of well-being; Procul Harum's founder and keyboardist Gary Brooker; the roof-raising gospel star Theresa Thomasson; and renowned oboist Paul McCandless, Paul Winter's collaborator from the original Consort.

A small army of stage technicians highlights all the drama of the quarter-mile-long cathedral, and the Murray Street and Living Music broadcast production team renders the dynamic portrait in sound.

