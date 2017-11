'Job-Sharing' In Germany Berlin-based startup Tandemploy aims to promote "job-sharing" as an employment model in Germany. The company uses technology to match part-time job-seekers to apply to share one full-time position.

'Job-Sharing' In Germany Business 'Job-Sharing' In Germany Audio is no longer available Berlin-based startup Tandemploy aims to promote "job-sharing" as an employment model in Germany. The company uses technology to match part-time job-seekers to apply to share one full-time position. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor