Review: Netflix's 'Godless' Netflix's new show Godless is an attempt at making a western for contemporary audiences. It takes place in a town governed by women who have to defend their turf from a gang of outlaws.

Review: Netflix's 'Godless' Review TV Reviews Review: Netflix's 'Godless' Review: Netflix's 'Godless' Audio will be available later today. Netflix's new show Godless is an attempt at making a western for contemporary audiences. It takes place in a town governed by women who have to defend their turf from a gang of outlaws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor